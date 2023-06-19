 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Jeremy Renner delights fans with daughter Ava’s photo on Father’s Day

Monday Jun 19, 2023

US actor Jeremy Renner delighted his millions of fans with never-before-seen photo of his daughter Ava to mark Father’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, The Hurt Locker actor said, “Another day to celebrate next to my number one. Honoring the importance bestowed on to me as a father, teacher, student, protector, and conspirator.”

He further said, “Thank you for this day, this shared journey, and this perfect hug.

“These are some of things learned, passed down to be by my father….. Happy Fathers Day Pop!!”

The Avengers star rarely posts about daughter Ava on social media.

Jeremy shares daughter Ava with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.

Earlier in March, Jeremy shared a touching post to mark Ava’s 10th birthday.

He said, “So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast. I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you.”

