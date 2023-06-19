Pixar's 'Elemental' falls short with $29.5, disappoints at box office

Pixar's latest animated film, Elemental, made its debut in the U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend, generating an estimated $30 million in ticket sales, according to Walt Disney Co.

The opening earnings for the movie fell short of box office predictions, marking one of Pixar's lowest performing films. This is significant considering Pixar's track record of producing beloved films such as Toy Story and Finding Nemo.

Internationally, Elemental generated an additional $15 million, bringing its global total to $45 million. The film initially premiered in only three major international markets but is set to expand its reach to other countries in the coming weeks.

Pixar aims to bounce back from the box office disappointment of its 2022 release, Lightyear, which serves as an origin story for the beloved Toy Story character, Buzz Lightyear. Lightyear only managed to accumulate $226.7 million in global ticket sales, a fraction of the staggering $1 billion achieved by Toy Story 4 in 2019.