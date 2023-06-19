 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
John Goodman displays stunning body transformation at Monte Carlo TV Festival

Actor John Goodman who embarked on a journey of weight lose in 2007 stunned everyone in a recent appearance at 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on Sunday.

The 70-year-old actor lost more than 200 lb weight. He stood tall in cream chino and navy blazer combo while posing on the red carpet.

His impressive physical appearance vowed the flashing cameras that couldn’t get enough of his healthy look.

The actor never felt uncomfortable while talking about his eating habits and openly shared his love of food, reports Metro UK.

In an interview with People Magazine, he said, “A lot of energy is spent on figuring out what you’re going to eat next.”

John started his weight lose journey in 2007 by quitting drinking. He then hired the services of a fitness trainer that earned him extraordinary results.

Showbiz star in an interview with Howard Stern in 2016 said, “I know that fitness is an ongoing process. I am taking it slow and just want to change my lifestyle.”

In an interview with ABC in 2017, he reflected on his previous initiatives of achieving a healthy lifestyle stating, “I would lose 60-70lb and then just push myself back towards my old habits.”

He continued by saying that he has reached the age where he can’t afford to sit still anymore. So, he decided to take it slowly this time.

