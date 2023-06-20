Arctic Monkeys scrap Dublin gig days ahead of Glastonbury

Arctic Monkeys have canceled their upcoming concert in Dublin at Marlay Park due to frontman Alex Turner's acute laryngitis.

The band expressed their apologies for the disappointment caused to their Irish fans on social media and assured that full refunds will be provided by Ticketmaster.

“We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marley Park in Dublin Tomorrow,” they shared.

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans. Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”

Despite the cancellation, their headlining performance at Glastonbury on June 23 is still scheduled to proceed, as well as their Glasgow show at Bellahouston Park on June 25, which concludes the UK leg of their tour.

Recently, the band performed a series of shows at London's Emirates Stadium, including a special guest appearance by Miles Kane during their rendition of '505'.

In March, Arctic Monkeys released a music video for their single 'Sculptures Of Anything Goes', marking the fourth song from their latest album, The Car, to receive a visual treatment.