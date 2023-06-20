 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Paxton Whitehead, Jennifer Aniston’s boss in Friends, dies at 85

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Paxton Whitehead, Jennifer Aniston’s boss in Friends, dies at 85

Paxton Whitehead, who was a Broadway stalwart and regular guest star in an array of Nineties sitcoms, has breathed his last at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia.

The English actor passed away on Friday at the age of 85. Paxton's son, Charles Whitehead, has confirmed the sad news.

Paxton is best known for his role as the boss of Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green at the American department store Bloomingdales in hit sitcom "Friends" during season four.

He also made appearances in the TV shows Frasier, Caroline in the City, Ellen, 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Drew Carey Show and Mad About You.

Several of the actor's friends and fans turned to twitter to pay tribute to the late actor. 

Paxton's former co-stars also reached out to share their condolences as they shared their memories of the beloved actor.

Actress Dana Ivy posted a picture of the pair together and wrote: 'I've just heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead has died, on Friday the 16th. He was an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend, and truly wonderful human being. He meant so much to so many people and always brought a smile to the faces of everyone he encountered.'

More From Entertainment:

Mission: Impossible 7 wins over critics with ‘exhilarating’ action pieces video

Mission: Impossible 7 wins over critics with ‘exhilarating’ action pieces
Sarah Jessica Parker talks about her role in 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker talks about her role in 'And Just Like That'
Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays merciless hunter in ‘Kraven The Hunter’ trailer video

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays merciless hunter in ‘Kraven The Hunter’ trailer
Why was Andrew Tate indicted?

Why was Andrew Tate indicted?

Nicholas Cage reveals how he almost got to play Superman video

Nicholas Cage reveals how he almost got to play Superman

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

'Dior CEO's aesthetic more in line with Kate Middleton'

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares a cryptic note
'The Flash' tops UK box office

'The Flash' tops UK box office

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?

Arnold Schwarzenegger's secret son Joseph victim of his father's alleged affair?
Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Jon Hamm 'thrilled' to work alongside Tina Fey again

Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery

Kate Middleton shares sneak peek inside National Portrait Gallery
'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes video

'The Bear' season 2 bowls over critics at Rotten Tomatoes

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne

Prince Harry trying to rebrand himself as ‘the Pope’, accuses Kelly Osbourne
Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope cut casual figures in rare outing
Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry, calls him a ‘whiner’: Deets inside

Kelly Osbourne slams Prince Harry, calls him a ‘whiner’: Deets inside
Tom Cruise gushes over Janet Jackson, calls her ‘a goddess’

Tom Cruise gushes over Janet Jackson, calls her ‘a goddess’
Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style

Wes Anderson detaches himself from social-media knockoffs of his style
Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months

Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after being together for four months
Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast

Trevor Noah collaborates with Spotify for weekly podcast
Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate faces charges of rape, human trafficking in Romania
Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand? video

Can Church of England clergy create problem for King Charles with wage demand?