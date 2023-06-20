 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Andrew Tate: What does DNG mean?

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Andrew Tate: What does DNG mean?

Andrew Tate, his brother and two women were indicted in Romania on Tuesday on human trafficking and rape charges.

Police arrested Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, and the two Romanian women late last year. Under preventive detention at first, they were placed under house arrest at the end of March.

As soon as he was indicted, people started asking about the controversies and the terms he has used during his rise.  

Andrew Tate frequently used the term 'DNG' to deliver digital taunts after his feud with BuzzFeed and Vice,

Tate defined 'DNG' as an acronym for Dork, Nerd, Geek. 

The terms 'dork', 'nerd', and 'geek' have had a long history, with roots in American vernacular. Initially, these words were largely pejorative, used to describe individuals who were considered socially awkward, overly intellectual, or out of touch with popular culture.

A 'dork' originally referred to someone eccentric or out of sync with ordinary social expectations, often with negative connotations of clumsiness or ineptitude. A 'nerd' was used similarly, often referring to someone overly studious or lacking social skills. 'Geek', meanwhile, has its origins in the circus, where it referred to performers who would engage in bizarre acts, like biting the head off a live chicken. It later became associated with obsessive interest in specific, often niche, areas.

The anti-organised crime prosecution´s unit (DIICOT) "ordered the indictment" of the four defendants for offences including "setting up an organised criminal group... trafficking in persons... rape", they said.

The brothers deny all the accusations. If found guilty, they would face years in prison.

"While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation," Tate´s media team said in a statement.

It added the indictment "allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers´ claims of innocence".

Prosecutors have applied for the defendants to stay under house arrest -- which is now subject to a court´s ruling.

