Samuel L. Jackson throws weight behind Brie Larson amid trolls backlash

Brie Larson even consulted Samuel L. Jackson when the MCU offer came

Brie Larson had to face an avalanche of negativity from online haters for leading Captain Marvel.

But, her close pal Nick Fury or Samuel L. Jackson always had her back.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, a segment of hardcore franchise fans asked the Secret Invasion star about the relentless attacks on his fellow star.

"We bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won," Jackson recalled.

"She was broken, and I was like, 'Don't let 'em break you. You have to be strong now.' Then, when she got 'Captain Marvel,' she called me and was like, 'They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?' And I was like, 'Hell yeah! Let's do it!'"

The actor also slammed the actor's online haters, "She's not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women or the fact that she's a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she's genuinely that."

Jackson, as Nick Fury, first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene in 2008's Iron Man.

Secret Invasion will be available on Disney+ on June 21.