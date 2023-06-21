Ryan Murphy ditches Netflix for Disney: report

Ryan Murphy is arguably the most sought-after creator in the Hollywood

Ryan Murphy has reportedly found his new home at Disney after his agreed time at Netflix has come to an end.

According to Bloomberg, the popular TV producer was in talks with Disney from the past last year to iron out the deal.

The report adds the nitty-gritty of the deal was finalized before WGA called strike in May.

Meanwhile, Murphy came out as a coveted writer amidst the strong streaming services tussle. The 57-year-old exited Fox and travelled to Netflix in 2018, where the latter splashed handsome sums to secure him for five-year to produce content for the streaming giant.

At Netflix, the TV show creator delivered the streamer's history's biggest hits, in the face of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher.