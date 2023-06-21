 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Murphy ditches Netflix for Disney: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Ryan Murphy is arguably the most sought-after creator in the Hollywood
Ryan Murphy is arguably the most sought-after creator in the Hollywood

Ryan Murphy has reportedly found his new home at Disney after his agreed time at Netflix has come to an end.

According to Bloomberg, the popular TV producer was in talks with Disney from the past last year to iron out the deal.

The report adds the nitty-gritty of the deal was finalized before WGA called strike in May.

Meanwhile, Murphy came out as a coveted writer amidst the strong streaming services tussle. The 57-year-old exited Fox and travelled to Netflix in 2018, where the latter splashed handsome sums to secure him for five-year to produce content for the streaming giant.

At Netflix, the TV show creator delivered the streamer's history's biggest hits, in the face of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher.

More From Entertainment:

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split

Tom Sandoval disses Tom Schwartz after his 'break' remark

Tom Sandoval disses Tom Schwartz after his 'break' remark
Mindy Kaling talks about 'hospital' visit with father when kids were born

Mindy Kaling talks about 'hospital' visit with father when kids were born
Jennifer Garner adds personal Ben Affleck tribute after JLo on 'Father's Day' video

Jennifer Garner adds personal Ben Affleck tribute after JLo on 'Father's Day'
Jessica White says Nick Cannon was 'emotionally abusive' in fresh confession video

Jessica White says Nick Cannon was 'emotionally abusive' in fresh confession
Robert Downey Jr. felt 'evil in the air' during 1990s jail time: 'Spell on me' video

Robert Downey Jr. felt 'evil in the air' during 1990s jail time: 'Spell on me'
Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news got fake 'surprise reaction' from Travis video

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news got fake 'surprise reaction' from Travis
Simon Pegg remembers Tom Cruise's 'death-defying Mission Impossible 7' stunt

Simon Pegg remembers Tom Cruise's 'death-defying Mission Impossible 7' stunt
Marvel fans divided on new anti-hero 'Kraven the Hunter' trailer

Marvel fans divided on new anti-hero 'Kraven the Hunter' trailer

'Oppenheimer' shocked viewers, Christopher Nolan reveals

'Oppenheimer' shocked viewers, Christopher Nolan reveals
Netflix documentary crew faces 'hungry' sharks attack

Netflix documentary crew faces 'hungry' sharks attack

The Weeknd 'not surprised' by 'The Idol' controversy, negative reviews: Read video

The Weeknd 'not surprised' by 'The Idol' controversy, negative reviews: Read
Queen Camilla warned King 'don't walk away' amid Trooping the Colour video

Queen Camilla warned King 'don't walk away' amid Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry and Meghan prove they are 'hardly working royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan prove they are 'hardly working royals'
Prince Harry to surprise Prince William on his 41st birthday

Prince Harry to surprise Prince William on his 41st birthday
Sarah Jessica Parker says she provided ‘stability’ to ex-Robert Downey Jr. amid addiction

Sarah Jessica Parker says she provided ‘stability’ to ex-Robert Downey Jr. amid addiction
Meghan Markle shared intimate details of personal life in Netflix docuseries video

Meghan Markle shared intimate details of personal life in Netflix docuseries
Kate Middleton could surprise Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with her podcast

Kate Middleton could surprise Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with her podcast
Prince William and Kate Middleton's video becomes topic of conversation

Prince William and Kate Middleton's video becomes topic of conversation

‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya plays tennis pro caught in a love triangle video

‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya plays tennis pro caught in a love triangle
Meghan Markle copies the dress of South Korean model who secured Dior deal?

Meghan Markle copies the dress of South Korean model who secured Dior deal?