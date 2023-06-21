 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift sends internet into frenzy with new international dates for Eras tour

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

File Footage 

Taylor Swift enthralled her fans after announcing she will be taking her Eras tour to Europe, Asia and Australia in 2024.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker will resume her tour next year after taking a break in December and January and will head to Tokyo, Japan as her next stop in 2024.

She will then perform in cities like Melbourne, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Paris; Stockholm, Sweden; Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Lyon, France; Edinburgh, Scotland; Liverpool.

Some other stops include United Kingdom; Cardiff, U.K.; London; Dublin; Amsterdam; Zürich; Milan; Gelsenkirchen, Germany; Hamburg, Germany; Munich; Warsaw and Vienna.

Before wrapping up her tour, the singer will set the stage on fire in London in August 2024 for her two final shows.

Unveiling the new dates, Swift took to Instagram to share the new dates while revealing that Sabrina Carpenter will also join her on the road.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!” she penned.

“Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!” she added.




More From Entertainment:

First look of Priscilla Presley’s upcoming biopic by Sofia Coppola unveiled

First look of Priscilla Presley’s upcoming biopic by Sofia Coppola unveiled
Jonathan Majors gears for trial as shadows loom over career

Jonathan Majors gears for trial as shadows loom over career
Samuel L. Jackson throws weight behind Brie Larson amid trolls backlash

Samuel L. Jackson throws weight behind Brie Larson amid trolls backlash
Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler ‘too busy’ to care about his, Kourtney Kardashian life

Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler ‘too busy’ to care about his, Kourtney Kardashian life
Kanye West's old HBO pilot finds its way to internet

Kanye West's old HBO pilot finds its way to internet
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split

Disney to shock Netflix as Ryan Murphy deal nears: report

Disney to shock Netflix as Ryan Murphy deal nears: report
Tom Sandoval disses Tom Schwartz after his 'break' remark

Tom Sandoval disses Tom Schwartz after his 'break' remark
Mindy Kaling talks about 'hospital' visit with father when kids were born

Mindy Kaling talks about 'hospital' visit with father when kids were born
Jennifer Garner adds personal Ben Affleck tribute after JLo on 'Father's Day' video

Jennifer Garner adds personal Ben Affleck tribute after JLo on 'Father's Day'
Jessica White says Nick Cannon was 'emotionally abusive' in fresh confession video

Jessica White says Nick Cannon was 'emotionally abusive' in fresh confession
Robert Downey Jr. felt 'evil in the air' during 1990s jail time: 'Spell on me' video

Robert Downey Jr. felt 'evil in the air' during 1990s jail time: 'Spell on me'
Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news got fake 'surprise reaction' from Travis video

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news got fake 'surprise reaction' from Travis
Simon Pegg remembers Tom Cruise's 'death-defying Mission Impossible 7' stunt

Simon Pegg remembers Tom Cruise's 'death-defying Mission Impossible 7' stunt
Marvel fans divided on new anti-hero 'Kraven the Hunter' trailer

Marvel fans divided on new anti-hero 'Kraven the Hunter' trailer

'Oppenheimer' shocked viewers, Christopher Nolan reveals

'Oppenheimer' shocked viewers, Christopher Nolan reveals
Netflix documentary crew faces 'hungry' sharks attack

Netflix documentary crew faces 'hungry' sharks attack

The Weeknd 'not surprised' by 'The Idol' controversy, negative reviews: Read video

The Weeknd 'not surprised' by 'The Idol' controversy, negative reviews: Read
Queen Camilla warned King 'don't walk away' amid Trooping the Colour video

Queen Camilla warned King 'don't walk away' amid Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry and Meghan prove they are 'hardly working royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan prove they are 'hardly working royals'
Prince Harry to surprise Prince William on his 41st birthday

Prince Harry to surprise Prince William on his 41st birthday