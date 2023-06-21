Vidya Balan's crime-thriller movie 'Neeyat' teaser releases: Watch

'Neeyat' also stars Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Rahul Bose and others

Vidya Balan is returning to the big screen after 2019 with a crime-thriller film, Neeyat; the first official teaser of the movie has been released.

The makers dropped the teaser of Neeyat that looks powerful and is filled with suspense. “Suspect are arriving, motives are forming. Get ready folks, a mystery is coming. Neeyat only in theatres on July 7", the teaser mentioned.

Towards the end of the 17 second snippet, Vidya, who will be playing a detective, can be seen giving an intense look into the camera.

Watch teaser:

Backed by Abundantia Entertainment and co-produced by Prime Video, the plot of the film will focus on a detective who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s shady party where all suspects seem to hide one or two secrets.



Not just that, the makers, Abundantia Entertainment also shared the character posters of the entire star cast of Neeyat on their Twitter handle including Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Dipannita Sharma and others, reports Pinkvilla.

The suspense-thriller film is written by Priya Venkataraman, Girvani Dhyani and co-written by director Anu. Meanwhile, the dialogues of the film are written by Kausar Munir.

On the professional front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar in 2019.