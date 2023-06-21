 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials
Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong has died by suicide at 33.

Choi, who rose to fame after taking second place on Korea’s Got Talent in 2011, was reportedly found dead by police at his residence in southern Seoul in the morning on June 20 via The Korean Times.

Earlier, the singer made headlines due to his performance in Korea’s Got Talent in 2011. The YouTube clip of his performance went viral and other K-pop stars including BoA and Jung-Hwa also appreciated his stint on social media.

Not only that, Choi also received applaud from American sensation Justin Bieber who wrote on his Facebook page, “This is awesome. Never say never, and good luck to this kid. Great story.”

The outlet reported that the singer also inked a record deal with the Korean label Bong Bong Company and even published a bestselling memoir about his journey.

The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that Choi belonged to poor background and dropped out of school as he could not afford the tuition fees.

After spending years of supporting himself as a day labourer, Choi got a big break in 2011.

However, back in 2021, Choi began a fundraising campaign and claimed he was fighting multiple forms of cancer for which he needed money for treatment.

The media reports later revealed that it was “a hoax”. Following this news, the singer also admitted his “wrongdoings” and assured to return all the donations.

Given a distressing note Choi uploaded on his YouTube channel a day before his death and initial investigations, police formulated that the singer had killed himself.

The note read, “I sincerely apologise to all who suffered from my foolish mistake.”

Meanwhile, the note also mentioned that all donations were returned.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt

Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt
Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine

Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine
‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard

‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard
King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible

King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible
Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’? video

Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’?
Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend video

Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend
Travis Scott, SZA spark romance rumours: 'They just make sense' video

Travis Scott, SZA spark romance rumours: 'They just make sense'
Drew Barry announces her social media hiatus for summer is for her ‘soul’

Drew Barry announces her social media hiatus for summer is for her ‘soul’
Pregnant Rihanna puts her expensive look on display during Paris Fashion Week video

Pregnant Rihanna puts her expensive look on display during Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony welcomes first child with new wife Nadia Ferreira

Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony welcomes first child with new wife Nadia Ferreira
Royal Family marks Prince William’s 41st birthday with a sweet tribute

Royal Family marks Prince William’s 41st birthday with a sweet tribute
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘absolutely no discernable skill set’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘absolutely no discernable skill set’
Phillip Schofield looks ‘unhappy’ as he appears after devastating This Morning scandal video

Phillip Schofield looks ‘unhappy’ as he appears after devastating This Morning scandal
‘Nobody cares’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unless the Firm’s in the line of fire video

‘Nobody cares’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unless the Firm’s in the line of fire
Nicola Peltz feels ‘embarrassed’ for discussing Victoria Beckham feud in interviews video

Nicola Peltz feels ‘embarrassed’ for discussing Victoria Beckham feud in interviews
Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries

Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries
Josie Gibson showers praises on Holly Willoughby following This Morning scandal video

Josie Gibson showers praises on Holly Willoughby following This Morning scandal
Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn video

Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn
Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud video

Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud
Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move video

Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move
Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian video

Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian