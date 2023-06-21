Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong has died by suicide at 33.



Choi, who rose to fame after taking second place on Korea’s Got Talent in 2011, was reportedly found dead by police at his residence in southern Seoul in the morning on June 20 via The Korean Times.

Earlier, the singer made headlines due to his performance in Korea’s Got Talent in 2011. The YouTube clip of his performance went viral and other K-pop stars including BoA and Jung-Hwa also appreciated his stint on social media.

Not only that, Choi also received applaud from American sensation Justin Bieber who wrote on his Facebook page, “This is awesome. Never say never, and good luck to this kid. Great story.”

The outlet reported that the singer also inked a record deal with the Korean label Bong Bong Company and even published a bestselling memoir about his journey.

The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that Choi belonged to poor background and dropped out of school as he could not afford the tuition fees.

After spending years of supporting himself as a day labourer, Choi got a big break in 2011.

However, back in 2021, Choi began a fundraising campaign and claimed he was fighting multiple forms of cancer for which he needed money for treatment.

The media reports later revealed that it was “a hoax”. Following this news, the singer also admitted his “wrongdoings” and assured to return all the donations.

Given a distressing note Choi uploaded on his YouTube channel a day before his death and initial investigations, police formulated that the singer had killed himself.

The note read, “I sincerely apologise to all who suffered from my foolish mistake.”

Meanwhile, the note also mentioned that all donations were returned.