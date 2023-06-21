 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals shes pregnant with her first baby

Whitney Cummings, the 40-year-old comedian, has exciting news to share - she's going to be a mom! The expectant mother took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she proudly displayed her baby bump in a series of photos taken by the pool, donning a bikini.

The snapshots captured a playful moment between Cummings and her dog, as the furry companion leaped into the air to catch a ball, while she prepared to toss it. The final image in the series unveiled a precious sonogram of her soon-to-arrive baby.


"In these pix I am with child," Cummings humorously captioned the photos. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

Earlier this year, in February, Cummings shared that she had frozen her eggs at the age of 32 and expressed her intention to potentially embark on the journey of motherhood in 2023. Now, that dream is becoming a reality as she joyfully embraces this new chapter in her life.

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner
Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two

Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two
Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms

Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms
Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries video

F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps outside in style video

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps outside in style
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t achieved anything ‘off their own bats’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t achieved anything ‘off their own bats’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forced’ Spotify to ultimately cut ties?
Kate Middleton turned into ‘epitome of wanton wastefulness’ video

Kate Middleton turned into ‘epitome of wanton wastefulness’

Scott Disick suffers heartbreak as Kourtney Kardashian snubs him from Father's Day tributes video

Scott Disick suffers heartbreak as Kourtney Kardashian snubs him from Father's Day tributes
What a change! Sharon Osbourne emerges looking slimmer than ever: pics

What a change! Sharon Osbourne emerges looking slimmer than ever: pics
Netflix ‘following Spotify out the door’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Netflix ‘following Spotify out the door’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Tom Cruise looks back on his ‘extraordinary’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ journey video

Tom Cruise looks back on his ‘extraordinary’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ journey

Prince William and Kate Middleton not keen on moving to Royal Lodge video

Prince William and Kate Middleton not keen on moving to Royal Lodge
Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt video

Olivia Wilde spotted wearing ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ T-shirt
Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine video

Lady Gaga unable to understand backlash over migraine medicine
‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard

‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard
Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies by suicide, say police officials
King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible

King Charles prays for rescue of Titanic submersible
Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’? video

Prince Harry to become ‘a cool hip Silicon Valley guy’?
Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend video

Kendall Jenner beams while enjoying dinner date with rumoured boyfriend