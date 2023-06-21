 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Princess Beatrice is pregnant?

Princess Beatrice and her husband  Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting another baby together, according to speculations that started doing the rounds after the couple made an appearance at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Rumors started circulating just days after Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie gave birth to her second son.

Beatrice  is mother to her 20-month-old daughter Sienna who she shares with her husband Edoardo.

The royal family is not expected to either confirm or deny the reports about the alleged pregnancy of Prince Andrew's daughter.

Eugenie announced the arrival of her second baby days after he was born.

Meanwhile King Charles and Queen Camilla  carried on late Queen Elizabeth tradition of supporting Royal Ascot which is being held from Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 June.

According to BBC, in memory of her commitment to the event the Platinum Jubilee Stakes has been renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Royal Ascot which attracts 270,000 spectators over the five days is as much a social occasion as a sporting event, BBC reported.


