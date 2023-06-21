 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence' parents attend premiere of R-rated comedy 'No Hard Feelings'

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence was accompanied by her parents, Karen and Gary Lawrence, at the New York premiere of her latest film No Hard Feelings, which took place on Tuesday at Lincoln Square.

Despite having expressed differences with her conservative family in the past, the 32-year-old actress brought them to the premiere of her daring new sex comedy.

In the film, Jennifer portrays a financially struggling woman named Maddie who resorts to trying to seduce a 19-year-old for money.

She arrived at the premiere in a sumptuous white gown that fell beguilingly off the shoulder at one side and was designed to somewhat resemble a toga.

Letting her luxurious dirty blonde hair tumble freely over her shoulders, the Oscar-winning actress accentuated her screen siren features with makeup including a slick of nude lipstick.

Jennifer Lawrence flashed an enigmatic grin while posing for the cameras alongside her co-stars.

As shown in the movie trailer, Jennifer's character Maddie is struggling financially and is at risk of losing her late mother's house.

She seeks help from a wealthy couple, played by Broadway stars Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick, who have a geeky teenage son named Percy, played by Andrew Feldman.

The couple offers Maddie a car in exchange for a significant favor - she must seduce Percy before he heads off to Princeton in the fall.

No Hard Feelings released in the USA on June 17. 


