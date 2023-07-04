 
Amber Heard talks of her comeback as Mera in 'Aquaman 2': 'I’m very honoured'

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2023

File Footage 

Amber Heard opened up about her comeback in the much awaited sequel of Aquaman after losing against ex Johnny Depp in defamation trial.

The Rum Diary actor revealed that she is excited for the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom after making her big screen comeback in In The Fire post her trial.

Heard was asked if she was thrilled about her comeback as Mera opposite Jason Momoa during the Taormina Film Festival in Italy.

"Oh, of course," Heard responded, adding, “The best luck you can have as an actor is to be able to balance both. Aquaman, that franchise and the machinery behind it, I’m very honored, honored to be a part of that.”

The controversial actor said, "And then there are these small passion projects like In the Fire, where I’m proud to have gotten to know the filmmaker and the cast, and we got dirty together, to breathe life into this story."

“I am balancing both types of projects and am grateful to manage the unique challenges each project brings," ex-wife of the Pirates of the Caribbean star added.

During the highly publicised trial, the mother-of-one claimed that her role in the action-fantasy movie was reduced after Depp’s lawyers called her abuse claims a “hoax.”

“I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film,” she testified in the court.

However, Walter Hamada, DC film head, refuted her claims after he was called to testify in court about the actor’s minimized role.

Hamada said Heard’s role was cut down not because of the trial but because there were fears of lack of chemistry between the actor and Momoa.

“The size of the role in the film that she has was determined in the early development of the script,” Hamada said.

Moreover, during the trial, a petition to remove Heard from the film received more than 4.5 million signatures.

