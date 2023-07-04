'The Bear' team made an exception to include Taylor Swift song on show

 
By
Web Desk

July 04, 2023

In Season 2 of "The Bear," executive producers Josh Senior and Christopher Storer, who oversee the series' music, curated a powerful soundtrack that played a significant role in storytelling. 

Their approach to selecting songs was as important to them as the writing process itself. 

They created a playlist and shared ideas with the team, including actor Ayo Edebiri, who was particularly helpful in the process. The duo made sure the music seamlessly integrated with the scenes, sometimes using songs to enhance the pacing and rhythm of the show. 

Pearl Jam and R.E.M., both bands that Senior and Storer are passionate fans of, were featured in each season, along with Wilco, a Chicago-based band. 

They took pride in personally reaching out to artists to explain the significance of the music and why it made sense for specific scenes. Utilizing live versions of songs added another layer of vitality to the show.

 The careful selection of music was aimed at enhancing the characters and driving the story forward, allowing the audience to connect more deeply with the show. 

Senior and Storer were conscious of not being too on the nose with their song choices, avoiding the trend of picking music solely based on what is considered cool. Their focus was on authenticity and consistency, allowing the work to speak for itself. 

“We try very hard to not pick cool music. We don’t want anybody to ever say that we’re picking stuff because it’s cool,” said Senior. “We want to pick stuff that we love that feels right for the show. It’s about being authentic and consistent with the work letting the work speak for itself.”

One notable exception to the cool rule was Taylor Swift's "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," which surprised viewers in Season 2 and was specifically chosen for Richie's episodes. 

Senior and Storer reached out to Swift's team to secure the song and were thrilled to use her music in the show, appreciating her ability to resonate with a wide range of listeners.

