Jennifer Garner collaborates with Save the children to make ‘summer fair’ for kids: Watch

Jennifer Garner is known for her organic food, charitable causes particularly for children and women. The actress does not miss a chance to support any kind of charity work.



Speaking of which, the 13 Going on 30 actress has recently collaborated with Save the Children organisation to help provide resources to the poor children in America and make their Summer fair.

On June 3, the Alias star took to Instagram and posted a clip in collaboration with Save the Children organisation.

In the clip, Jennifer began, “Summer, it’s kids favourite season, right? Filled with ice cream, sprinklers and vacations.”

However, The Adam Project actress revealed, “It is not that way for every child.”

The Juno star explained, “For many kids, living in poverty, summer is the hardest time.”

“Without regular school meals, access to a library or even transportation to be able to see their friends… Summer is hard for so many,” she continued.

In the caption, the Yes Day actress urged her fans and followers to “help provide kids the resources they need to succeed and #MakeSummerFair!”

Meanwhile, the actress also shared the link on her social media account.

One of her followers commented, “Jenn…as a teacher we know this to be true all to well. Thank you for putting your voice to such an important cause.”

“If it wasn't for you I might never have heard of Save the Children. Thank you for the work you do sweetheart,” another added.