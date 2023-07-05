Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid chills 'separately' at the same party

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid relationship rumours are not dying down

Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted again around Gigi Hadid as both attended the same party.



A tipster tattled to ET that the pair were present at the socialite Richie Akiva's party in the Hamptons on Saturday.

"They arrived separately and left separately and stuck to their own groups for the most part," the insider disclosed.

"They both seemed like they had a good time at the party and were very chill. Gigi was friendly to people and Leo was unassuming and low key."

The megastar and the supermodel were initially seen together in September when they oozed "very flirty" vibes on their dinner night in New York City.

The apparent date came in the wake of the Oscar winner break up with Camila Morrone.

While the Los Angeles native separated from Zayn Malik in 2021. The former couple also share a daughter.

After September dinner, a bird chirped to the outlet that the Titanic star and the 28-year-old are "the real deal" and "very into each other."

"Leo finds Gigi to be gorgeous, super down to earth, and smart," adding, "They both genuinely enjoy each other's company and connect over a variety of things. "



However, later an insider confided to the gossip site that DiCaprio and Hadid "are just friends and are not dating."

"They weren't showing PDA," the source continued. "But they stayed close to one another and were having fun."