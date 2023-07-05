 
menu menu menu

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid chills 'separately' at the same party

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid relationship rumours are not dying down
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid relationship rumours are not dying down

Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted again around Gigi Hadid as both attended the same party.

A tipster tattled to ET that the pair were present at the socialite Richie Akiva's party in the Hamptons on Saturday.

"They arrived separately and left separately and stuck to their own groups for the most part," the insider disclosed.

"They both seemed like they had a good time at the party and were very chill. Gigi was friendly to people and Leo was unassuming and low key."

The megastar and the supermodel were initially seen together in September when they oozed "very flirty" vibes on their dinner night in New York City.

The apparent date came in the wake of the Oscar winner break up with Camila Morrone.

While the Los Angeles native separated from Zayn Malik in 2021. The former couple also share a daughter.

After September dinner, a bird chirped to the outlet that the Titanic star and the 28-year-old are "the real deal" and "very into each other."

"Leo finds Gigi to be gorgeous, super down to earth, and smart," adding, "They both genuinely enjoy each other's company and connect over a variety of things. "

However, later an insider confided to the gossip site that DiCaprio and Hadid "are just friends and are not dating."

"They weren't showing PDA," the source continued. "But they stayed close to one another and were having fun."

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies