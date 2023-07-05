 
Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2023

Kriti Sanon is going to announce something special soon
Kriti Sanon is going to 'announce something special' soon

Kriti Sanon has officially shifted gears from being an actor to a producer as she has finally launched her very own production house by the name, Blue Butterfly Films.

Amid all the Adipurush controversy, it looks like this is the only thing that has cheered her up.

On July 4, the Raabta actress dropped the official logo of her production house. She also penned a lengthy note as she embarks on this new journey as a producer.

Kriti wrote: “And Its time to shift the gear! I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today!”

“I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too.”

“Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself. Beyond excited to finallyyyy start Blue Butterfly Films with a full heart and big dreams!! @nupursanon."

Towards the end of the caption, the Dilwale actress also mentioned that she will be announcing something special tomorrow.

Kriti Sanon received great support and love from her fans and fraternity friends, including Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Siddhanth Kapoor, and many others, at the launch of Blue Butterfly Films, reports Pinkvilla.

