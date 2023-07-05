 
Rebel Wilson celebrates 4th of July at Disneyland with Ramona Agruma

July 05, 2023

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, enjoyed a delightful Fourth of July celebration at Disneyland, the renowned "Happiest Place on Earth."

Accompanied by their friends, the couple embarked on a memorable visit to the iconic theme park on Monday. Wilson, 43, documented their day of adventure on Instagram, sharing a selfie video featuring herself and the beloved Mickey Mouse. 

She also struck a pose with the iconic mascot in front of his mirrored reflection. The Pitch Perfect star and her friends made sure to capture the enchantment of the day by taking photos in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle and donning mouse ears during their exhilarating Jungle Cruise.

"Happy 4th July! [Firework Emoji] Love spending it with these characters! And America really is the BEST when it comes to entertainment," expressed the Australian actress, complementing a gallery of photos from their joyous Disney excursion.

Agruma, 39, also took to Instagram to share snapshots from their magical journey through Disney. The Lemon Ve Limon founder posted an Instagram Reel showcasing the highlights of their day, including a momentous encounter with Grogu at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. "Happy July 4th from Minnie and our group," Agruma added in her Instagram post on Tuesday, commemorating the occasion.

