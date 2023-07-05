 
Kate Middleton, Wimbledon honour Roger Federer

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Wimbledon paid tribute to Roger Federer on Tuesday as he returned to the scene of his some of his greatest triumphs.

The Centre Court crowd gave the Swiss great a prolonged standing ovation interspersed with cheers as he entered the royal box.

Kate Middleton also attended the event. She was one of the notable spectators who stood and applauded the tennis star.

Later, Kate turned to Twitter and shared stunning photos including with Roger from Wimbledon.

She said, “And how good to see the Ball Boys and Girls putting their skills into action @RogerFederer?”

Meanwhile, talking to CNN, Roger Federer said, “It feels OK now. Last year was hard, because I was still trying to play but struggling with my knee so bad."

"Last year was the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court. I remember saying on court that I hope to see you next year. I truly meant that.

"Funny enough, I don´t miss so much being out on court anymore just because I know the body couldn´t do it."

