Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian attend Fourth of July party amid romance rumours

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady fuelled secret romance rumours after they attended a Fourth of July bash.

The reality TV megastar and the NFL star were seen at the Independence Day party hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin on his enormous $50million Bridgehampton pad.

Kardashian and Brady were joined by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, Usher, and more at the star-studded bash.

Even though the duo was not photographed together, their appearance at the party fuels speculations of a possible romance.

In pictures which went viral on the internet, The Kardashians star and the athlete could be seen in white attires sticking to the theme of the grand party.

This comes after it was revealed that Brady was helping Kardashian to find a property in his neighborhood after she asked him for advice.

"He set her up with a few places to look at and she came over [and] they did dinner,” the insider told the publication.

"She's known him for a few years, not close or anything much but through her previous ex Reggie [Bush], but this year they have started to chat.”

Kim Kardashian first interacted with Tom Brady when she had to send her apologies to him after her ex-husband Kanye West said in a scathing rant that she should go marry him.

The duo then reconnected when Brady left a comment on West’s Instagram post which made the rapper go on a rant on Pete Davidson, who Kardashian was dating at the time.

"The [Instagram] chats started from there - then they moved to phone chatting... she’s saying just friends but there is a spark," the insider said of their relationship.

However, denying the reports of their romance, a source told Page Six, “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.”

The insider said that there is currenting “no romance” between Kardashian and Brady.