JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, has tied the knot with her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire in a joyous ceremony held in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood. The wedding took place over the weekend, and exclusive photos of the event were shared by TMZ.

The intimate celebration was attended by close friends and family, including JAY-Z and his wife, Beyoncé. Other notable guests included Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts.

Beyoncé took to Instagram to showcase her stunning attire for the occasion. She wore a peach-colored ensemble that consisted of a corseted Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and a matching skirt. To complement her look, she adorned herself with a feathered jacket, a lace handbag, and a stylish pair of shades.

Even Blue Ivy, the daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, made a fashion statement at the event. The talented youngster donned a floor-length sage green silk gown by Reformation. She added a touch of elegance with a chain necklace and a pair of strappy heels, completing her ensemble with grace.

