 
menu menu menu

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle has recently addressed facing ageism in the music industry.

Speaking to PEOPLE for Fourth of July performance, Belinda revealed how it’s like to be an older singer and explained her 30-year hiatus.

“I'm an older singer now and I have to really do a lot of prep,” said the 64-year-old.

The musician continued, “It used to be that I took my voice for granted and I don't at all anymore.”

“I'm just really lucky that I'm still out there doing it, but I have to take care,” remarked the singer.

The musician explained, “I mean, when I'm on the road, I travel with three humidifiers, and I have all these rituals that I do just to keep my voice healthy when I'm working.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress revealed that ageism had influenced her decision in taking a break from her music career.

“I was dropped by my record company when I turned 40 and singing was the only thing I really knew how to do,” she disclosed.

Belinda recalled, “Of course I was mortified and panicking. But then I thought, ‘Well, who am I?’ It began like the most interesting part of my life — I'd always been defined by what I do, so I knew that there was more to that.”

Talking about her journey, the singer added, “What I thought at first was a disaster ended up being a huge gift.”

Meanwhile, Belinda returned to American pop music and released new EP titled Kismet on May 12.

More From Entertainment:

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes