Margot Robbie's feet in 'Barbie' cause frenzy among fans

Social media websites are flooded with comments on Margot Robbie's famous toes since Barbie's trailer came out.

The trailer caused a frenzy among foot fetishists online.

Commenting the movie trailer, a social media user said: “I get it, [because] that’s what Barbie feet do but people with a foot fetish are having a field day with Margot Robbie [right now].”

“Margot Robbie’s feet are prettier than most people’s faces,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Barbie director Greta Gerwig refused to use CGI on Margot Robbie’s feet as because she thought the actress has ‘perfect arches’.

Speaking to an Australian TV channel, she said “Everyone said, ‘Are you going to CGI all the feet?’ and I thought, ‘Oh god, no! That’s terrifying. That’s a nightmare.”

The director added,“And Margot has the nicest feet. She has these beautiful dancer's feet. She should just hang onto that bar and do it just like this.”

Speaking about her feet, Margot Robbie said, “There’s no special effects. You’d be amazed how few [effects] there are in this film actually."

The actor, however admitted, “I did have a pedicure that morning.”

Margot’s feet are shown prominently in the new trailer for Barbie , first in a scene which sees Barbie step out of her pink heels while her own heels retain that arch.

Later, when she finds herself forced into the real world, her heels touch the ground for the first time, and she’s busy waving her toes in her friends’ faces while they reel in shock.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the fantasy comedy film about the famous doll is set to hit theaters on July 20.