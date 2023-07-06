 
Tom Brady flirted with Kim Kardashian at recent star-studded bash: Insider

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

File Footage 

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian reportedly danced with each other and even got cosy at a recent Fourth of July bash.

The reality TV star and the NFL player were rumoured to be secretly dating but some sources debunked the rumours claiming that the duo is just “friends.”

However, Kardashian and Brady’s dating rumours resurfaced after they attended Michael Rubin’s party on his enormous $50million Bridgehampton pad.

Even though the two were not photographed together during the party, an insider spilt to Daily Mail that not only they talked to each other but were also seen dancing together.

“Kim and Tom were super flirty with each other at Rubin's party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night,” the source disclosed.

The source said that the newly-single athlete is “exactly” Kim Kardashian’s “type.”

This comes after it was revealed that Tom Brady was helping Kardashian finding a property in his neighborhood after she asked him for advice.

For the unversed, Kardashian first interacted with Brady when she had to send her apologies to him after her ex-husband Kanye West said in a scathing rant that she should go marry him.

The duo then reconnected when Brady left a comment on West’s Instagram post which made the rapper go on a rant on Pete Davidson, who Kardashian was dating at the time.

