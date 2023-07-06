 
menu menu menu

Ice Spice caps back at Twitter troll, defends people with Down syndrome

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Ice Spice caps back at Twitter troll, defends people with Down syndrome

Ice Spice, the renowned rapper behind "Munch (Feelin' U)," didn't let a Twitter troll's attempt to insult her go unanswered. 

The rapper responded to a since-deleted edited photo that compared half of Ice Spice's face to that of a woman with Down syndrome, insinuating a similarity in appearance. However, Ice Spice shut down this offensive implication with a powerful response.

In a quote tweet, Ice Spice, 23, wrote, "U thought u ate but my sis cute asf," accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji. Her statement swiftly rejected the notion that individuals with Down syndrome are any less attractive than those without the chromosomal condition.

Support for Ice Spice poured in from her fans in response to her unbothered reaction. One person tweeted, "I mean, who makes fun of human beings with disabilities?" highlighting the inappropriateness of the original insult.

Another Twitter user expressed admiration for Ice Spice, saying, "Love how you brought out the positivity in this post despite the original intent of the messy poster. Keep doing you Ice! Your star will keep rising."

Ice Spice's defense was also championed by her fans. One supporter wrote, "Better not be trying to insult her. Both sides are beautiful, and you'd have to have very poor taste to not agree."

Amid the praise for the musician known as the "Princess Diana," one fan replied, "This is why I love you so much; you have such a genuinely kind heart."

Ice Spice recently joined forces with Nicki Minaj and Aqua for a new single titled "Barbie World," featured on the upcoming Barbie film soundtrack. By aligning herself with this project, Ice Spice further demonstrates her support for the Down syndrome community, connecting with a brand that has also shown its commitment to this cause throughout the year.

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise