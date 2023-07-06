Ice Spice caps back at Twitter troll, defends people with Down syndrome

Ice Spice, the renowned rapper behind "Munch (Feelin' U)," didn't let a Twitter troll's attempt to insult her go unanswered.

The rapper responded to a since-deleted edited photo that compared half of Ice Spice's face to that of a woman with Down syndrome, insinuating a similarity in appearance. However, Ice Spice shut down this offensive implication with a powerful response.



In a quote tweet, Ice Spice, 23, wrote, "U thought u ate but my sis cute asf," accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji. Her statement swiftly rejected the notion that individuals with Down syndrome are any less attractive than those without the chromosomal condition.

Support for Ice Spice poured in from her fans in response to her unbothered reaction. One person tweeted, "I mean, who makes fun of human beings with disabilities?" highlighting the inappropriateness of the original insult.

Another Twitter user expressed admiration for Ice Spice, saying, "Love how you brought out the positivity in this post despite the original intent of the messy poster. Keep doing you Ice! Your star will keep rising."

Ice Spice's defense was also championed by her fans. One supporter wrote, "Better not be trying to insult her. Both sides are beautiful, and you'd have to have very poor taste to not agree."

Amid the praise for the musician known as the "Princess Diana," one fan replied, "This is why I love you so much; you have such a genuinely kind heart."

Ice Spice recently joined forces with Nicki Minaj and Aqua for a new single titled "Barbie World," featured on the upcoming Barbie film soundtrack. By aligning herself with this project, Ice Spice further demonstrates her support for the Down syndrome community, connecting with a brand that has also shown its commitment to this cause throughout the year.