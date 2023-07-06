Ben Affleck daughter Violet shocks fans with striking resemblance to mom Jennifer Garner

File Footage

Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck made headlines with her striking resemblance to his ex-wife and her mother Jennifer Garner at at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party.

The 17-year-old accompanied her father and his new wife Jennifer Lopez to the star-studded exclusive Hamptons bash in a gorgeous white dress.

Violet turned heads in a white maxi dress with beige sandals and clear-framed glasses but also stunned the onlookers with her looks as she is spitting image of her mother.

Reacting to it on social media, fans made witty remarks with one saying Affleck’s “genes did not even try.”

“Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin,” one comment on Twitter read as per Page Six.

Another fan wrote “You mean to tell me that’s not Jennifer Garner,” while another noted, “OMG, I thought that WAS Jennifer Garner!”

“Like I know kids will look like their parents but what role did Ben’s dna play if any,” one commented while another said, “I thought this was an awkward picture between wife and ex-wife for a moment,”



