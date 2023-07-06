 
menu menu menu

Ben Affleck daughter Violet shocks fans with striking resemblance to mom Jennifer Garner

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

File Footage 

Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck made headlines with her striking resemblance to his ex-wife and her mother Jennifer Garner at at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party.

The 17-year-old accompanied her father and his new wife Jennifer Lopez to the star-studded exclusive Hamptons bash in a gorgeous white dress.

Violet turned heads in a white maxi dress with beige sandals and clear-framed glasses but also stunned the onlookers with her looks as she is spitting image of her mother.

Ben Affleck daughter Violet shocks fans with striking resemblance to mom Jennifer Garner

Reacting to it on social media, fans made witty remarks with one saying Affleck’s “genes did not even try.”

“Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin,” one comment on Twitter read as per Page Six.

Another fan wrote “You mean to tell me that’s not Jennifer Garner,” while another noted, “OMG, I thought that WAS Jennifer Garner!”

“Like I know kids will look like their parents but what role did Ben’s dna play if any,” one commented while another said, “I thought this was an awkward picture between wife and ex-wife for a moment,”


More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise