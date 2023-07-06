Kim Kardashian takes brutal dig at Kourtney, says her wedding was sponsored

File Footage

Kim Kardashian subtly accused Kourtney Kardashian of stealing her wedding while reacting to her claims that she chose “money” over her sister.



The Poosh founder said during the recent episode of The Kardashians that Kim promoting Dolce & Gabbana at her nuptials with Travis Barker stole the “specialness" of the event.

In a confessional, Kourtney said, “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me — that’s why she never truly asked me.”

“It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn't have known what to do if my answer was no,” she added.

“I have to talk to her and explain it to her. I just want her to be happy for me. It was too big of a moment for her not to be proud,” the mother-of-three continued.

While talking to Kim during the episode, Kourtney said, “When I chose my designer for the wedding, which there was like other options, but that one felt really authentic to me because we go there every summer for five years, it's the life that I live, living la dolce vita with ice creams and paparazzi and all the things that was like eventually your campaign.”

Reacting to her sister’s comments, Kim, while taking a subtle dig at her sister, accused her of copying her whole wedding idea claiming she was the first one to get married in Italy.

The mother-of-four said, “I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli.”

“You stole my (expletive) wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I'm copying her la dolce vita lifestyle? OK,” she added.

She even told Kourtney that everyone thought that her wedding to Travis was “sponsored,” to which the Lemme founder said, “But it wasn't. And I know that. I don't care what everyone thinks. I didn't make that choice for my wedding because of money. There was no financial reason.”