'Mad Men' star Christina Hendricks shows off incredible weight loss as she debuts new look

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks had her fans mesmerised by her weight loss, as she took to social media to showcase her transformation.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram in a stunning black dress with puffy short sleeves and a busty neckline; and she accessorised the look with gold statement earrings. 

Despite her glamorous outfit, fans couldn't help but notice Christina's new figure which has dramatically slimmed down from her former appearance in the AMC show.

"Dang that’s some weight loss," one wrote, while another added: "You’re losing too much weight."

A third commented: "Please no more weight loss, the curves", and a fourth chimed in, typing: "Girl, you don't have to. You're beautiful."

Meanwhile, the majority of Christina's fans gushed over her new look.

"Those earrings nice dress, you look awesome as usual!! [sic]" one added to the comments section, as a second wrote: "You are looking beautiful, Christina."

Christina's debut comes after her Mad Men co-stars Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola got engaged after two years of dating.

