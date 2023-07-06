 
George Tickner, founding member and rhythm guitarist of Journey, passes away at 76

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

George Tickner, founding member and rhythm guitarist of Journey, passes away at 76   Credit: MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo
George Tickner, the founding member of Journey and original rhythm guitarist has passed away at the age of 76.

The news of his sad demise was confirmed by another by his fellow Journey founding member and guitarist Neal Schon on Facebook.

He wrote, "Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. George Tickner, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old.

"Godspeed, George… thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely."

Neal Schon took to Facebook with the sad news (Picture: Neal Schon/Facebook)
Lean also expressed his support for Tickner's family and shared condolences with all past and present band members.

He said that the news is heartbreaking and added, "I think we need to do a group hug, JJ's".

Metro reports that the rock band Journey was formed in 1973 in San Francisco and has produced several hits including Any Way You Want It and Don't Stop Believin'.

Tickner played a major role in the band's success as the original bass guitarist.

Tickner was a member of the psychedelic rock band Frumios Bandersnatch before joining Journey.

Heartbroken friends and fans have flooded the comment section with their condolences and respects.

One wrote, "Oh no, I am truly sorry to hear this news." Another one thanked Tickner for the great music.

Journey embarked on their Freedom Tour around the US at the start of this year, which is also featuring Toto. 

