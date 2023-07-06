 
Fifty Fifty’s agency responds to ‘Barbie’ song cancellation

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2023

It was announced in May that Fifty Fifty will be releasing the song Barbie Dreams for the film
The agency behind K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty, ATTRAKT has responded to the rumours that they will no longer be a part of the Barbie movie soundtrack. It was announced in May that they will be releasing the song Barbie Dreams for the film.

“It’s true that at present, we have been unable to film a music video for the ‘Barbie’ OST. Member Aran was sick and had to undergo surgery, and she needed about two months to recover, so we were unable to schedule a shoot for the music video. But then the current situation happened, so it became difficult [for us to film a music video].”

The agency as well as the group are currently embroiled in a dispute as the members have filed for the elimination of their exclusive contracts as their legal representative claimed the agency had not followed through on many of their terms.

Meanwhile, ATTRAKT has claimed that a third party, Warner Music Korea, has been trying to buy out the members due to their unprecedented success and that they’re attempting to persuade them to terminate their contracts.

Watch the members give a special performance of their song Cupid:

