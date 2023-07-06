 
James Gunn offers solution for Marvel, DC cinematic universes' declining popularity

July 06, 2023

James Gunn offers solution for Marvel, DC cinematic universes' declining popularity

Renowned for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and The Suicide Squad (2021), Director James Gunn has become a significant figure in both Marvel and DC Studios.

During a recent appearance on the Inside of You podcast, Gunn discussed various topics, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), his new role at DC Studios, the future of DC movies, and the differences between Marvel and DC films.

He identified a common issue shared by both companies: the need for a broader range of tones. Gunn emphasized that while the existing films from both Marvel and DC have their merits, they tend to feel too similar in terms of tone.

He stressed the significance of diversifying the range of tones to create a more captivating and refreshing cinematic experience. This observation resonates with the criticism that the superhero genre is suffering from "superhero fatigue" due to the repetitive nature of many films.

Gunn's previous works, such as The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, stand out from their respective universes by incorporating elements of eccentricity, violence, and emotional depth.

Gunn firmly stands by the opinion that a wider range of tones is essential to invigorate the superhero genre and create more enthralling films.

