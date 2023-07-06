Britney Spears allegedly slapped by NBA star's security team member at Las Vegas hotspot

Pop star Brtiney Spears was allegedly slapped by an NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team member on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ, Victor's security guard attacked the 41-year-old iconic musician at celebrity hotspot Catch inside the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

A witness told the publication that Britney Spears went to ask the star baller for a together as she is his fan.

The 19-year-old baller was just signed to the Spurs during the 2023 NBA drafts on June 2022, reports Pagesix.

As the singer tapped the player on his back to ask for a photo, his security guard allegedly backhanded her.

She couldn't keep her balance after that and fell on the floor and her glasses were knocked off.

The singer returned to her table and kept her composure. TMZ reports that the security later apologized to her.

While apologizing the security team member told her, "You understand how it is when you're being swarmed by fans," the superstar accepted his apology.

She was seen leaving the restaurant in a hoodie probably to conceal her identity.

Her husband, Sam Asghari, and manager, Cade Hudson, accompanied her.