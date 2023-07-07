 
Why King Charles 'fretted' and 'fussed' over at Scottish coronation

King Charles III lost his calm during the Scottish Coronation.

The monarch who attended the event alongside Prince William, Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton showed signs of 'impatience' over arrival at the cathedral.

Body language expert Judi James tells the Mirror: "This appeared to be a more relaxed ceremony for Charles, who shared the spotlight almost evenly with Camilla, William and Kate, meaning his body language projected less of the ongoing signals of tension and anxiety than at his actual coronation and he wore a warm, beaming smile most of the time.

"He did appear to fuss and fret over Camilla this time, though, and when he did drop the smile and adopt a wary frown with his signature steepled brows, it was when he was turning back in concern to see her get safely in and out of their car or to move to her seat, which was when he also used some of the rapid hand-flicking gestures that tend to signal royal impatience.

She concluded: "His concern seemed justified as Camilla did appear nervous. Unlike Kate, she lacked the ability to perform a pose of stillness during the service and her constant patting of her hair or the white plume of her hat were self-checking rituals that hinted at ongoing inner anxiety."

