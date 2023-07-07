 
Pink eats chocolate and enjoys Bob Dylan's song amid concert

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2023

Pink paused her concert mid-way in Austria to eat chocolate
American singer Pink enjoyed some chocolate while playing Bob Dylan during her concert in Austria.

One of the TikTok videos is surfacing on the internet, where the singer can be seen sitting at a piano while singing a cover of Dylan’s melodious track, Make You Feel My Love.

She stopped the concert midway and added: "I knew this wouldn't be a good night for this."

Later, he took another break as she felt that she was unable to focus at the event.

 The So What singer quickly took her second break and addressed the audience that: "I'm gonna eat my damn chocolate.”

The crowd attending the concert cheered up the 43-year-old singer, giving her approval to have chocolate.

 Before taking a bite, Pink asked fans: "If you guys could just make out with each other and not look at me, I think this would go better.”

The American singer and songwriter, Pink, later reposted the viral video on her personal account and wrote: "Leave it to me to really (expletive) up a beautiful song”, reports Entertainment Weekly.

