 
menu menu menu

Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry

Kendall Jenner turns up the heat in her latest campaign for Messika Jewelry, striking a pose alongside a vintage lilac car. 

The 27-year-old star of the Kardashian family showcased her long legs in a sleek PVC bodysuit, complemented by dark tights, highlighting her enviable figure.

In this extravagant photoshoot for Messika's Beyond High Jewelry collection, Kendall adorned herself with a dazzling array of jewelry from the Imperial Move set. 

Her brunette locks were elegantly swept back into a sleek up-do, and her captivating features were enhanced with layers of mascara and a sultry smokey-eye makeup.

Demanding attention, Kendall captivated onlookers with her alluring outfit, posing seductively against a vintage purple car amidst the desert backdrop. 

These striking promotional images follow the announcement that Kendall has been chosen as the face of Messika Jewelry's 2023 campaign, further solidifying her presence in the world of high-end fashion.

More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William photos from King Charles Scottish coronation

Holly Willoughby reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William photos from King Charles Scottish coronation
Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio video

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify video

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify
Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours video

Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight
Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of

Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of "Fast Car" soars to number one on country charts
Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week video

Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week
Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie

Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie
Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention
Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions video

Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions
Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity' video

Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity'
Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep

Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep
Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’

Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’
Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho

Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho
Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’
Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours video

Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours
Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand video

Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand