Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman explore surrogacy options after pregnancy losses

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Whitney Port, known for her appearance on "The Hills," and her husband Tim Rosenman, are considering surrogacy as a means to expand their family following several heartbreaking pregnancy losses.

In a recent interview, 38-year-old Port expressed her cautious approach to the situation, stating, "I’m still figuring things out and nothing is, like, 100 percent yet and so it’s one of those things where you’re scared to put it out into the universe until you know what’s happening."

She revealed that she had experienced secondary infertility, making the journey to extremely challenging.

"But for me, like, I suffered from secondary infertility, and it has just been such a process both physically and mentally to get to that second baby," she added. 

The couple is currently in the early stages of exploring surrogacy. Port, sharing their thoughts, mentioned, "We are going through the motions of surrogacy and really seriously thinking about that, and we have embryos [stored]." 

However, she emphasized that they have not yet initiated the process, clarifying, "Like, it just doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a whole thing."

Port opened up about the toll her efforts to conceive have taken on her overall well-being, stating that it consumed her completely, hindering her ability to find happiness and be present. 

Reflecting on her struggles, the former MTV star expressed hope for the possibility of surrogacy, calling it "the biggest blessing of all time" if it becomes their path to growing their family.

Currently, Port and Rosenman are parents to their son Sonny Sanford, who will be celebrating his sixth birthday later this month. 

