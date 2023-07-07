Jessica Simpson responds to Ozempic weight loss speculation 

 
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Jessica Simpson has recently responded to the speculation she’s used type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for drastic weight loss.

In a new interview with Bustle, the singer and actress opened up that she’s constantly targeted by online trolls who call her “too skinny” and some presumed that Simpson adapted unhealthy measures to achieve new slimmed-down look.

When asked about these comments, the 42-year-old replied, “Oh Lord… it is not.”

Simpson noted, “It's willpower.”

“Do people want me to be drinking again?” questioned the singer.

The Employee of the Month actress pointed out, “Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

Simpson revealed that she feels “hurts” at times because of the negative remarks about her weight. But the actress never let it “consume” her.

“Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that,” she remarked.

Simpson stated, “I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn’t hurt.”

“I am fortunate to have been every size. For my brand, understanding the women who buy our products, and for my psyche,” added the singer.

