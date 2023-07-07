 
Prince Harry’s parenting of Lilibet exposed: report

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Royal experts and analyzers have just stepped forward with some insight to Prince Harry’s bond with Lilibet.

An in-depth analysis into the dynamic between the daddy-daughter duo has been addressed by body language expert Darren Stanton.

He weighed in on everything during his most recent interview with Hello!

For those unversed, this analysis is based on the few moments Prince Harry could be seen holding onto his young daughter out in public.

Referencing the protective stance and the way Lilibet was ‘nestled’ into Prince Harry’s arms Mr Stanton claimed, “You can tell how caring he is as a father, and how seriously he takes parenting.”

“From the way he is holding her, I can tell he has a lot of joy in that moment while being protective of her,” he also admitted.

During the course of his chat with the outlet, Mr Stanton even went as far as to admit, “It’s clear he is at his happiest when with his children and Meghan.”

Not to mention, “He and Meghan show they are very tactile with their children and always have been” given that the duke has admitted how ‘important’ that is for him.

This paparazzi opportunity is the very first snap of Lilibet’s light-colored hair, and it matches perfectly with that of her father.

