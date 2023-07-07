Shay Mitchell channels Barbie in stunning fashion transformation

Shay Mitchell, known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, recently underwent a remarkable transformation, embodying the iconic Barbie doll in real life.

Mitchell took to Instagram on July 5 to unveil her brand Béis's latest collection, inspired by the upcoming Greta Gerwig film centered around Barbie. The collection includes luggage, travel bags, and accessories, all drenched in Barbie's signature hot pink color.

In the campaign photos, the actress gave off strong '80s Barbie vibes, donning a pastel pink blazer dress. The eye-catching ensemble featured dramatic puffed sleeves, two thick white lapels, and diamond-embellished buttons.

Mitchell paid attention to every detail, complementing her statement outfit with an array of blush-colored accessories. She sported sheer opera-length gloves, a wide-brim hat, drop earrings, and see-through sunglasses.

To complete her Barbie-inspired look, the 36-year-old debuted a head-turning platinum blonde hairstyle styled in loose waves. She opted for monochromatic makeup, showcasing various shades of pink eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick.

Mitchell's photoshoot perfectly captured the Barbie aesthetic, with a backdrop that seamlessly tied into the theme. The bright pink convertible showcased some of her brand's accessories, including a wallet-sized clutch and stacks of luggage. The house where the car was parked also adhered to the Barbie theme, painted in a baby pink hue and adorned with heart-shaped plants.

The remarkable transformation left Mitchell's Instagram followers in awe, with some mistaking her for Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the upcoming film.



One follower commented, "Thought it was Margot, you would have made a perfect Barbie too."

Influencer Monica Mamudo expressed, "I honestly thought this was another still from the movie at first glance," while fashion blogger Julie Sariñana exclaimed, "Omggg whaaat! Wow!"

Even the official Barbie account took notice of Mitchell's stunning metamorphosis, adding the caption, "Travel Barbie."

Fans can look forward to the Béis x Barbie The Movie collection, which will be available for purchase on July 19 on the brand's website, just a few days before the movie hits theaters.