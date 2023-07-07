 
menu menu menu

Tom Cruise films action sequence on a train running at 60mph

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Tom Cruise films action sequence on a train running at 60mph
Tom Cruise films action sequence on a train running at 60mph 

Hollywood sensation Tom Cruise known for his fearless stunts has recently pulled out another stunt by recording a fight scene on a running train.

Tom Cruise recently filmed the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in which he was seen fighting on the roof of a train when it was running at 60 miles per hour with his co-star Esai Morales, who is playing villain in the movie.

Variety reports that the behind-the-scenes video confirms that both the stars filmed the scene practically, which means that were present in the person on top of the train when it ran and drove off towards a valley in Norway.

The writer and director of the movie Christopher McQuarrie reveals that they always wanted to do an action sequence on top of the train in terms of a sense of adventure about the movie, reports mid-day.

He added, "We wanted to build upon the previous films and apply that knowledge to something practical and real and bring this train sequence to another level."

'A surplus of trains were available to be wrecked.'

"Not just execution but production of the scene was also extremely difficult,' he added.

Cruise is known for doing stunts for his Mission: Impossible movies. He previously ride a motorbike off a cliff.

The latest Mission Impossible movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is set to be premiered in theatres on July 12. 

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character