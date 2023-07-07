 
Kate Middleton caught 'copying' Ivanka Trump

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been attacked online by hundreds of royal family supporters after they were pictured at the Fourth of July Parade.

Even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Lilibet was also mocked  by the couple's critics after the pair's pictures with their children from the parade surfaced online.

Multiple people accused Harry and Meghan of copying Princess Charlotte's outfit to dress their daughter Lilibet.

Ironically, when the supporters of Charlotte's mother were attacking Lilibet, Kate Middleton was seen wearing the same dress which Ivanka Trump wore recently.

According to PageSix, Kate Middleton wore the dress when she cheered Prince William on at a charity polo match in Windsor.

The publication reported that the summery blue patterned dress was once worn by Ivanka Trump.

"The Princess of Wales, 41, debuted a new dress from one of her go-to labels, Beulah, wearing the same $406 Sonia style that the former first daughter, also 41, wore for a campaign event in 2020," PageSix reported.  

Picture curtsey AP
Picture curtsey AP 


