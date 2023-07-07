 
menu menu menu

Eurovision 2024 to take place in Malmo, Sweden

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Eurovision 2024 to take place in Malmo, Sweden

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmo, a city in southern Sweden, from May 7-11, according to the Swedish public broadcaster STV.

STV director general Hanne Stjarne expressed confidence in Malmo's ability to provide a music festival for all of Europe, highlighting the city's creative and culturally rich environment.

Sweden, a country with a strong Eurovision following, will be hosting the event for the seventh time, following Loreen's victory in this year's contest, which was held in the UK on behalf of Ukraine. Swedish singer Loreen made history in 2023 by becoming the first woman to win the eccentric and beloved song competition twice.

The 2024 edition coincides with the 50th anniversary of ABBA's Eurovision triumph with their iconic song "Waterloo," marking Sweden's first victory.

Malmo previously hosted Eurovision in 1992 and 2013. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes Eurovision, expressed its excitement and praised Malmo's vibrant atmosphere and suitable infrastructure for hosting the world's largest live music event.


More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character