Candace Cameron Bure denies Miss Benny’s claims about ‘Fuller House’ homophobia

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023


Candace Cameron Bure has refuted allegations that she attempted to have Miss Benny, a guest star on the Netflix sitcom Fuller House, removed from the show.

Miss Benny, the 24-year-old star of Glamorous, posted a TikTok video on Thursday in which she recounted a purported incident. According to her, she was informed that her character, Casey, Fuller House's first openly gay character, was in danger of being written off the show because "one of the Tanner sisters" was "very publicly not for the girls."

Miss Benny, who came out as transgender in June, recounted in a TikTok video that she was once cautioned by the writers and the studio about a person who allegedly tried to get her character, Casey, removed from Fuller House as they did not want a queer character on the show. She also mentioned being told that this person's fan base might attack her.

Though Miss Benny did not mention the actress by name in the video, she used the hashtag "#candacebure."

In response to the allegations, Bure, 47, denied the claims and stated in a statement to PEOPLE that she had minimal interaction with Miss Benny on the show. She added that she only wishes the best for the Glamorous star.

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” said Bure, who played DJ Tanner on Full House and Fuller House.

"Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show.”

