Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in a tent with family after leaving showbiz

Brendan Cole, former Strictly Come Dancing star, who quit showbiz six years ago revealed that he along with his family will be sleeping in a tent in Spain as they wait for the finishing of their house's renovation.

He co-starred Fiona Phillips, Lisa Snowdon, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the first 15 seasons of Strictly.

Brendon first appeared on the show in 2004 and in 2018 he revealed that his contract wasn't renewed by BBC, so he won't be appearing in Strictly.

He left the show in 2017 and resurfaced after appearing on the 14th series of Dancing on Ice in 2022.

He reached the finale of the show but was unfortunately placed second.

The 47-year-old Brendan tells that he is getting ready for an extended glamping experience, amidst working on one of his homes reports Metro.

He said, "We are doing a very nice refurbishment on our place in Mallorca."

He told that he bought many houses over the years and lamented that his wish of refurbishing them never came true and he eventually sold them.

Now, finally 'We are doing a proper refurb on our house Mallorca.'

In an interview with The Sun, he revealed that "Because of renovation we can't live in the house so the plan is to be in a glamping tent but if gets too hot, which I fear it might be, we'll just come back."

Brendan is married to his wife Zoe and the couple shares two children Aurelia and Dante.