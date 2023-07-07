‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

|July 07, 2023
On Thursday, viewers of the TV show Emmerdale were overjoyed as the character of Naomi Walters, who was perceived as "annoying," made a sudden departure from the Yorkshire village.
Karene Peter played Naomi, who quit her position as a pub chef following allegations of theft from the cash register and distributing free drinks to relatives.
Many fans expressed their repugnance for the character portrayed by the 32-year-old actress on social media, indicating that her exit was long overdue.
“By this time tonight I'll be in Ibiza and I am not coming back,” she vowed, as fans of the show rejoiced.
Fans wrote on Twitter: “Naomi’s gone not a bloody minute too soo thank christ for that & now for the rest of Charles family to follow and make it pronto as I’ve lost the will to live with these boring sanctimonious people! #emmerdale”
“#emmerdale hallelujah Naomi has gone! Where is Ethan and why has Charles not reported him missing? Now can the old mum and dodgy dad leave too! #boring”
“Good riddance Naomi. Never come back. EVER!', while @Floral_Fanatic_ declared her 'soooo annoying”
“Anyone for a conga now that Naomi has done one?!”
“Naomi was a dreadful character from day one. Glad she's gone”
“Good riddance Naomi! And don’t come back.”