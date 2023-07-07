 
menu menu menu

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

‘Emmerdale’ fans breath a sigh of relief as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves the show
‘Emmerdale’ fans breath a sigh of relief as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves the show

On Thursday, viewers of the TV show Emmerdale were overjoyed as the character of Naomi Walters, who was perceived as "annoying," made a sudden departure from the Yorkshire village.

Karene Peter played Naomi, who quit her position as a pub chef following allegations of theft from the cash register and distributing free drinks to relatives.

Many fans expressed their repugnance for the character portrayed by the 32-year-old actress on social media, indicating that her exit was long overdue.

“By this time tonight I'll be in Ibiza and I am not coming back,” she vowed, as fans of the show rejoiced.

Fans wrote on Twitter: “Naomi’s gone not a bloody minute too soo thank christ for that & now for the rest of Charles family to follow and make it pronto as I’ve lost the will to live with these boring sanctimonious people! #emmerdale”

“#emmerdale hallelujah Naomi has gone! Where is Ethan and why has Charles not reported him missing? Now can the old mum and dodgy dad leave too! #boring”

“Good riddance Naomi. Never come back. EVER!', while @Floral_Fanatic_ declared her 'soooo annoying”

“Anyone for a conga now that Naomi has done one?!”

“Naomi was a dreadful character from day one. Glad she's gone”

“Good riddance Naomi! And don’t come back.”

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character
Parallels drawn between Meghan Markle and Slash

Parallels drawn between Meghan Markle and Slash