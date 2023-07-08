 
Taylor Swift brings Taylor Lautner and Joey King onstage at Kansas City show

Taylor Swift, 33, delighted fans during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City on Friday night with a surprise treat. 

She unveiled a brand new music video for her song "I Can See You". The video features notable stars Joey King and Taylor Lautner, who were the inspiration behind the track "Back to December" from her Speak Now album.

The unexpected surprise took place during the first of Swift's two shows at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium. To the audience's delight, Swift invited King, Lautner, and Presley Cash onto the stage to premiere the music video.

In the captivating video, the trio aids Swift in reclaiming her album Speak Now. Notably, King and Presley had previously appeared in Swift's "Mean" music video.

This exciting surprise coincided with the release of the highly anticipated re-recording of Swift's 2010 album Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The new album features updated versions of the original track listing and previously released bonus songs. Additionally, it includes six new tracks from the vault featuring collaborations with Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

Back in May, Swift announced the release date of the album describing the songs as a collection of her own brutally honest, unfiltered diaristic confessions infused with a sense of nostalgic yearning.

