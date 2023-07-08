Idris Elba's thrilling series 'Hijack' soars to top 3 on Apple TV Plus

Apple's latest thrilling series, Hijack, has quickly gained popularity on Apple TV Plus, securing a spot in the streaming top 10 at number three.

Moreover, according to recent statistics from Reelgood, the Idris Elba starrer Hijack holds the third position among the most popular shows in streaming this week, trailing only behind The Bear and Marvel's Secret Invasion.

The show adopts a real-time format, reminiscent of the successful series 24, with each of the seven hour-long episodes corresponding to an hour of the flight's duration. The initial episodes, which are also produced by Idris Elba, have received positive reviews, boasting an impressive 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Apple's TV Plus platform also features another noteworthy drama in the top 10, Silo. This gripping series explores the lives of the last surviving members of humanity, who inhabit an underground bunker to escape the desolate world above.



The mysteries surrounding the creation and purpose of the Silo often lead to fatal consequences for those who seek answers.



