Ice Spice dishes on her friendship with Taylor Swift: ‘She’s so funny’

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Rapper Ice Spice found a friend in her Grammy-winning collaborator, Taylor Swift.

The Bronx-based rapper, 23, was featured on Swift’s fan-favourite song, Karma, which she also performed during the Lavender Haze singer’s New Jersey shows for Eras Tour. The new remix is included in Swift’s Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) the deluxe version.

In an interview with the Guardian, the rapper detailed her friendship with the Anti-Hero singer who has been educating her on the tips and tricks of the trade.

She described the experience of being first connected with the musician, 33, to be “surreal”.

“I was like, ‘You f--- with my project? Like, what?’” Ice recalled of the time she was approached. “She’s so sweet — I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice. We talk all the time and she’s so funny.”

“But I can’t say what she be telling me!” she added, not wanting to spill Swift’s tricks of the trade.

As for the Enchanted singer, she told Spotify in May that collaborating with Ice Spice was “was one of the most natural things”.

“She reached out through her team, just kind of saying ‘Hey, you know, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor since she was a little kid. [We] would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.’

Swift added that she had been “listening” to the Bronx-based rapper “nonstop” as she was “getting ready for [her] tour.” She added, “I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly. So, I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you want to do your version of Karma?”

At which Ice Spice “jumped in head first”. Swift shared that “getting to know” the rapper has been “so special” as she is “blown away by her”.

“She is, in my opinion, she is the one to watch,” Swift praised. “Just watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career. She’s like my new favourite artist and I’m so honoured that she’s on the song.”

